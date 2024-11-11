Guangshen Railway Chairman Resigns Amid Work Changes

Guangshen Railway Company (HK:0525) has released an update.
Guangshen Railway Company has announced the resignation of its chairman and executive director, Mr. Wei Hao, due to a change in work arrangements. The company assures that this change will not affect its operations and plans to proceed with statutory procedures for electing a new director. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Wei’s contributions over the years.
