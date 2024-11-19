Guangshen Railway Announces Key Executive Changes

Guangshen Railway Company (HK:0525) has released an update.

Guangshen Railway Company has proposed the appointment of Mr. Jiang Hui as an Executive Director, subject to shareholder approval. Mr. Jiang, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the railway sector, brings valuable expertise to the company. Additionally, the company announced changes in its authorized representative following the resignation of Mr. Wei Hao.

