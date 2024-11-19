News & Insights

Guangshen Railway Announces EGM for Director Appointment

November 19, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Guangshen Railway Company (HK:0525) has released an update.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 6, 2024, to approve the appointment of Mr. Jiang Hui as an executive director. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and vote, with provisions for proxy voting available. This meeting represents a significant governance decision for the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction.

