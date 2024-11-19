Guangshen Railway Announces EGM for Director Appointment

Guangshen Railway Company (HK:0525) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Guangshen Railway Company Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 6, 2024, to approve the appointment of Mr. Jiang Hui as an executive director. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and vote, with provisions for proxy voting available. This meeting represents a significant governance decision for the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:0525 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.