Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

November 25, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3399) has released an update.

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 11, 2024, to discuss proposed amendments to its articles of association. Shareholders are invited to attend and vote on these changes, which aim to enhance the company’s operational efficiency. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s future strategic direction.

