News & Insights

Stocks

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Expands Business Scope

November 25, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3399) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Co., Ltd. is planning to amend its Articles of Association to expand its business scope significantly. The proposed changes include ventures into new energy technologies, urban public transport, and various other service industries. These amendments aim to align with the company’s evolving business needs and await final regulatory approval.

For further insights into HK:3399 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.