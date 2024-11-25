Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Expands Business Scope

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3399) has released an update.

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Co., Ltd. is planning to amend its Articles of Association to expand its business scope significantly. The proposed changes include ventures into new energy technologies, urban public transport, and various other service industries. These amendments aim to align with the company’s evolving business needs and await final regulatory approval.

