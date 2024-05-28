Guangdong Yueyun Announces 2024 AGM Details

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3399) has released an update.

Guangdong Yueyun Transportation Co., Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) set to take place on June 28, 2024, where shareholders will review and approve annual reports, financial statements, and appoint the company’s auditor, BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP. Additionally, the board will be authorized to set the remuneration for directors, supervisors, and management, and proposed amendments to the company’s articles of association will be discussed.

