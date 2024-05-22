Guangdong Join-Share Proposes Corporate Governance Updates

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1543) has released an update.

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association, nominations for director and supervisor roles, and the re-election of employee representative supervisors. The changes are in response to the expiration of certain State Council regulations and are in line with new Chinese company law effective July 2024, pending shareholder approval at an upcoming EGM. The revisions include updates to investment regulations aligning with Article 14 of the new law.

