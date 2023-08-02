Guangdong Investment (GGDVF) Price Target Increased by 11.69% to 1.45

The average one-year price target for Guangdong Investment (OTC:GGDVF) has been revised to 1.45 / share. This is an increase of 11.69% from the prior estimate of 1.30 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.27 to a high of 1.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.32% from the latest reported closing price of 0.83 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guangdong Investment. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGDVF is 0.42%, a decrease of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 618,540K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 52,919K shares. No change in the last quarter.
FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 49,930K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,212K shares, representing a decrease of 16.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGDVF by 15.55% over the last quarter.
PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 49,534K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,676K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGDVF by 8.11% over the last quarter.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 40,701K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,702K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGDVF by 8.45% over the last quarter.
VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,610K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,814K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGDVF by 8.99% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of Guangdong Investment Ltd (Incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
- Certification under Rule 466
- Each American Depositary Share represents Fifty Shares Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas American Depositary Receipt Evidencing American Depositary Shares For Shares of Common Stock of Guangdong Investment Limited (Incorporated under the laws of H
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, 44th Floor New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.