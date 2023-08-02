News & Insights

Guangdong Investment (GGDVF) Price Target Increased by 11.69% to 1.45

August 02, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Guangdong Investment (OTC:GGDVF) has been revised to 1.45 / share. This is an increase of 11.69% from the prior estimate of 1.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.27 to a high of 1.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.32% from the latest reported closing price of 0.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guangdong Investment. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGDVF is 0.42%, a decrease of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 618,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GGDVF / Guangdong Investment Ltd. Shares Held by Institutions

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 52,919K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 49,930K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,212K shares, representing a decrease of 16.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGDVF by 15.55% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 49,534K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,676K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGDVF by 8.11% over the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 40,701K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,702K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGDVF by 8.45% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,610K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,814K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGDVF by 8.99% over the last quarter.

