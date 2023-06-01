Guangdong Investment (270) Price Target Decreased by 8.50% to 10.78

The average one-year price target for Guangdong Investment (270) has been revised to 10.78 / share. This is an decrease of 8.50% from the prior estimate of 11.78 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.49 to a high of 13.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.97% from the latest reported closing price of 6.78 / share.

Guangdong Investment Maintains 9.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guangdong Investment. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 7.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 270 is 0.45%, an increase of 26.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 610,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 58,212K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,640K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 270 by 41.55% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 52,919K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 48,676K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,154K shares, representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 270 by 59.10% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,814K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,258K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 270 by 43.39% over the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 38,702K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

