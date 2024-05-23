News & Insights

Stocks

Guanajuato Silver Sees Record Q1 Production and Revenue

May 23, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (TSE:GSVR) has released an update.

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. reports a strong first quarter in 2024 with record metal production up 16% and a 20% increase in tonnes milled, leading to a 7% rise in revenue to $17.8M and reduction in net loss. The company achieved lower all-in sustaining costs and cash costs, both down by 6%, while signaling optimism for future silver and gold prices.

For further insights into TSE:GSVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.