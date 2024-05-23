Guanajuato Silver Sees Record Q1 Production and Revenue

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (TSE:GSVR) has released an update.

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. reports a strong first quarter in 2024 with record metal production up 16% and a 20% increase in tonnes milled, leading to a 7% rise in revenue to $17.8M and reduction in net loss. The company achieved lower all-in sustaining costs and cash costs, both down by 6%, while signaling optimism for future silver and gold prices.

