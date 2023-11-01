Guanajuato Silver (GSVRF) Price Target Increased by 11.81% to 0.67

The average one-year price target for Guanajuato Silver (OTC:GSVRF) has been revised to 0.67 / share. This is an increase of 11.81% from the prior estimate of 0.60 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.36 to a high of 1.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 219.40% from the latest reported closing price of 0.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guanajuato Silver. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSVRF is 0.25%, a decrease of 20.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.21% to 34,843K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 24,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 6,235K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 98.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSVRF by 3,863.06% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 4,608K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,700K shares, representing a decrease of 88.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSVRF by 57.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.