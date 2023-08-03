Guanajuato Silver (GSVRF) Price Target Decreased by 7.66% to 0.63

The average one-year price target for Guanajuato Silver (OTC:GSVRF) has been revised to 0.63 / share. This is an decrease of 7.66% from the prior estimate of 0.68 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.38 to a high of 1.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 141.27% from the latest reported closing price of 0.26 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 24,000K shares.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 8,700K shares.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 107K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.