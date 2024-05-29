News & Insights

Guan Chao Holdings Sets Share Consolidation Date

May 29, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

Guan Chao Holdings Limited (HK:1872) has released an update.

Guan Chao Holdings Limited has announced that the Share Consolidation discussed at their Extraordinary General Meeting on May 23, 2024, will take effect on May 27, 2024. The conditions for the consolidation have been met, and the details can be found in their previous announcements and circulars. Other than the effective date, there are no changes to the previously released information.

