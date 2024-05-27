News & Insights

Guan Chao Holdings Expands Capital and Portfolio

May 27, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Guan Chao Holdings Limited (HK:1872) has released an update.

Guan Chao Holdings Limited announced a conditional agreement to allot and issue 18 million new shares at HK$0.63 each to a subscribing party, under the company’s General Mandate after trading hours on May 27, 2024. This issuance represents a significant 20% of the post-consolidation issued share capital and is expected to raise net proceeds of approximately HK$11.24 million. The funds are intended to expand the company’s motor vehicle portfolio to increase inventory and market reach.

