Guan Chao Holdings Clarifies Share Subscription

Guan Chao Holdings Limited (HK:1872) has released an update.

Guan Chao Holdings Limited has issued a clarification regarding its recent share subscription announcement, noting changes in the total issued share capital and confirming that, post-subscription, the new shares will represent approximately 16.67% of the enlarged share capital. The company has also confirmed that all conditions precedent, except for one, have been fulfilled for the subscription to proceed. This move comes after a share consolidation effective on May 27, 2024, and is conducted under the General Mandate granted to the Directors.

