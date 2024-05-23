Guan Chao Holdings Approves Share Consolidation

Guan Chao Holdings Limited (HK:1872) has released an update.

Guan Chao Holdings Limited has successfully passed a resolution for a share consolidation during its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on May 23, 2024, with an overwhelming majority of 99.94% votes in favor. The approved consolidation will combine every ten existing shares into one new share. This strategic move by the company is aimed at restructuring its capital base, and the board has been authorized to execute the necessary actions to implement the change.

For further insights into HK:1872 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.