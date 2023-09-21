GTX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Garrett Motion Inc (Symbol: GTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.79, changing hands as low as $7.74 per share. Garrett Motion Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.57 per share, with $8.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.76.

