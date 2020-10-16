GTT Communications to sell infrastructure unit for $2.15 bln

Adds share move, details of the deal

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telecoms company GTT Communications GTT.N said on Friday it would sell its infrastructure unit to I Squared Capital in a $2.15billion deal.

GTT shares jumped nearly 36% in premarket trading.

The deal includes upfront cash payment of $2.02 billion, and deferred payments of up to $130 million, the company said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.