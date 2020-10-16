Markets
GTT

GTT Communications To Sell Infrastructure Division To I Squared Capital For $2.15 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) agreed to sell its infrastructure division to I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment firm, for $2.15 billion.

The infrastructure division consists of GTT's business and activities of providing Pan-European, North American, sub-sea and trans-Atlantic fiber network and data center infrastructure services to customers.

The acquisition is expected to close during the first half of 2021.

The total consideration includes an upfront cash payment of $2.02 billion at closing and total deferred payments of up to $130 million based on certain financial results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GTT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular