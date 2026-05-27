GTS Securities Buys $47.8 Million Worth of This Brand-New Quality-Growth ETF

Key Points

GTS Securities LLC opened a new position of 1,939,800 shares in the Sapient Quality Select ETF (SQS) during Q1 2026, with an estimated transaction value of $47.8 million.

The quarter-end value of the stake was $47.3 million, reflecting both the purchase price and market price movements over the period.

SQS launched on Mar. 13, 2026, so it does not yet have a full quarter of performance history.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, GTS Securities LLC established a new position in the Sapient Quality Select ETF (NASDAQ:SQS) during the first quarter of 2026. The fund acquired 1,939,800 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $47.8 million based on the quarter’s average closing price. The newly reported stake had a quarter-end value of $47.3 million, reflecting both trading activity and market price shifts.

What else to know

This was a new position for GTS, bringing SQS to 1.7% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: QQQ: $140.4 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSE: IVV: $132.5 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSE: SPY: $90.3 million (3.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $80.4 million (2.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $69.5 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of May 26, 2026, SQS shares were trading at $28.25.

SQS has an inception date of March 13, 2026, so it does not yet have a full quarter of performance history.

Company Overview

Metric Value AUM $1.4 billion Expense ratio 0.80% Dividend yield 0.00% 1-year return (as of 5/26/26) N/A

Company Snapshot

Sapient Quality Select ETF (SQS) is an actively managed ETF launched in March 2026 that invests in companies with strong quality and growth characteristics.

The fund uses a bottom-up investment process that combines quantitative and fundamental analysis to identify companies expected to benefit from long-term structural economic trends across multiple sectors.

The fund aims for long-term total return through dynamic portfolio adjustments.

What this transaction means for investors

When a newly launched ETF attracts nearly $48 million from an institutional investor, it's worth paying attention -- even if the fund itself doesn't yet have a track record to analyze.

SQS launched on March 13, 2026, meaning GTS Securities effectively bought in during the ETF's first few weeks of existence. That’s interesting, as institutional investors would typically want to see a track record before committing sizable capital to an actively managed fund. A 1.7% (of AUM) opening position suggests GTS had high conviction in the fund's management team or investment strategy from the outset -- but given the nature of GTS as a market-maker, we can’t be too sure about that (more on this later).

SQS is up roughly 10.6% since inception. But with no established dividend, a 0.80% expense ratio (which is on the higher end for ETFs, though typical for actively managed funds), and no meaningful performance data yet, there's not much information available to evaluate the young fund. That said, the SQS mandate -- targeting quality, growth-oriented companies aligned with durable economic themes -- is a well-worn playbook that has worked for long-term investors in similar actively managed strategies.

One important caveat: GTS Securities is a high-frequency trading and market-making firm, not a traditional asset manager. Firms like GTS routinely carry large ETF positions as part of their liquidity-provision and arbitrage operations -- meaning a position of this size may have little to do with conviction in SQS's investment strategy. These positions can also shift dramatically from one quarter to the next for reasons entirely unrelated to an ETF's fundamental merits. For retail investors, that means the GTS filing is better read as a sign that SQS is attracting institutional-level trading activity than as a ringing endorsement of the fund itself.

Bottom line: Investors interested in quality-growth exposure may want to watch how this young ETF develops over its first full year before committing any hard-earned capital.

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Andy Gould has positions in Nvidia and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia and short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.