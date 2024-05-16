GTN vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Broadcast Radio and Television stocks are likely familiar with Gray Television (GTN) and Netflix (NFLX). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Gray Television and Netflix are holding a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

GTN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 1.27, while NFLX has a forward P/E of 33.53. We also note that GTN has a PEG ratio of 0.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48.

Another notable valuation metric for GTN is its P/B ratio of 0.31. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NFLX has a P/B of 12.37.

Based on these metrics and many more, GTN holds a Value grade of A, while NFLX has a Value grade of F.

Both GTN and NFLX are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that GTN is the superior value option right now.

