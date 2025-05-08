$GTN stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GTN stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,973,362 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GTN:
$GTN Insider Trading Activity
$GTN insiders have traded $GTN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN PAUL LATEK (EVP Chief L & D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 155,124 shares for an estimated $677,891.
- PAUL MCTEAR sold 17,780 shares for an estimated $67,019
- RICHARD LEE BOGER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $61,552
$GTN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $GTN stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,556,582 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,053,233
- MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 1,926,330 shares (+132.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,067,939
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,274,334 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,014,152
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP /VA added 1,103,690 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,767,940
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,053,023 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,549,059
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 708,764 shares (+6790.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,232,606
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 643,306 shares (-92.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,026,413
$GTN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024
