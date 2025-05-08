$GTN stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GTN stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,973,362 of trading volume.

$GTN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GTN:

$GTN insiders have traded $GTN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN PAUL LATEK (EVP Chief L & D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 155,124 shares for an estimated $677,891 .

. PAUL MCTEAR sold 17,780 shares for an estimated $67,019

RICHARD LEE BOGER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $61,552

$GTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $GTN stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GTN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

