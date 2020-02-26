GTN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.21, changing hands as low as $18.02 per share. Gray Television Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.60 per share, with $25.3099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.27.

