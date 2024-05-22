GTN Ltd. Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Limited has actively pursued an on-market buy-back, recently purchasing an additional 13,833 fully paid ordinary shares, as part of a continuation of their buy-back program that recommenced in September 2023. The company’s latest update on 23rd May 2024 reflects a total of 3,874,855 shares bought back to date. This move underscores GTN’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value.

