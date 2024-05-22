News & Insights

Stocks

GTN Ltd. Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 22, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Limited has actively pursued an on-market buy-back, recently purchasing an additional 13,833 fully paid ordinary shares, as part of a continuation of their buy-back program that recommenced in September 2023. The company’s latest update on 23rd May 2024 reflects a total of 3,874,855 shares bought back to date. This move underscores GTN’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:GTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.