News & Insights

Stocks

GTN Ltd. Announces Director’s Final Shareholdings

May 27, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Limited has issued a final notice regarding the directorial interests of Robert Loewenthal, who ceased to be a director on May 28, 2024. The notice includes details of Loewenthal’s indirect ownership of 98,293 fully paid ordinary shares through the Loewenthal Super Fund, for which he serves as a director and member. No direct holdings or interests in contracts were disclosed in the notice.

For further insights into AU:GTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.