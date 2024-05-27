GTN Ltd. Announces Director’s Final Shareholdings

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Limited has issued a final notice regarding the directorial interests of Robert Loewenthal, who ceased to be a director on May 28, 2024. The notice includes details of Loewenthal’s indirect ownership of 98,293 fully paid ordinary shares through the Loewenthal Super Fund, for which he serves as a director and member. No direct holdings or interests in contracts were disclosed in the notice.

