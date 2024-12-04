GTN Ltd. Updates on Director’s Interest Shift

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Robert Martino, who was recently appointed as a Non-executive Director, now holds no direct securities in the company. However, Martino is affiliated with Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd, which has a significant stake in GTN, holding over 107 million securities.

