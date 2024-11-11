News & Insights

Stocks

GTN Ltd. Sees Change in Substantial Shareholding

November 11, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. has announced that Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders in the company. This change involved the acceptance of an off-market takeover offer, impacting millions of ordinary shares at varying per-share considerations. Investors in GTN Ltd. may find this development significant as it reflects changes in shareholder structure.

For further insights into AU:GTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.