GTN Ltd. Sees Change in Substantial Shareholding

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. has announced that Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders in the company. This change involved the acceptance of an off-market takeover offer, impacting millions of ordinary shares at varying per-share considerations. Investors in GTN Ltd. may find this development significant as it reflects changes in shareholder structure.

For further insights into AU:GTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.