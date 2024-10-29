News & Insights

GTN Ltd. Reports Change in Director’s Securities

October 29, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. announced a change in director Robert Martino’s interest, revealing that he now holds no securities directly, but is linked to a significant stake through Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd. This update is crucial for investors monitoring insider activities as it reflects potential shifts in the company’s governance and strategy.

