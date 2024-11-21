GTN Ltd. Director’s Stake Sees Significant Increase

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.
GTN Ltd. reported a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Craig Coleman, as Viburnum Holdings increased its stake by acquiring over 20 million shares at $0.465 each. This transaction highlights Viburnum’s growing influence within the company, potentially impacting GTN’s strategic direction and shareholder value. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could signal shifts in GTN’s governance or future plans.
