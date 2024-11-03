GTN Ltd. Director’s Shareholding Update Raises Investor Interest

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. announces a change in its director Robert Martino’s interest, with Martino no longer holding any securities directly after the recent update. However, as an employee and shareholder of Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd, he retains an indirect interest through the firm’s significant holding in GTN. This development might intrigue investors monitoring director shareholdings and their potential impact on stock performance.

