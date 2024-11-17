GTN Ltd. Director’s Share Acquisition Sparks Interest

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. has announced a change in Director Craig Coleman’s interest, with an acquisition of 308,361 fully paid ordinary shares through Viburnum Holdings’ takeover offer. This development highlights the strategic moves within the company, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market dynamics.

