GTN Ltd. Director’s Interest Update Reflects Major Stake

November 17, 2024 — 08:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Robert Martino, a significant shareholder in Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd, holds an indirect interest of over 135 million GTN Limited securities. This update highlights the substantial stake Viburnum Funds has in GTN, reflecting potential strategic influence within the company.

For further insights into AU:GTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

