GTN Ltd. Director’s Interest Update Reflects Major Stake

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Robert Martino, a significant shareholder in Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd, holds an indirect interest of over 135 million GTN Limited securities. This update highlights the substantial stake Viburnum Funds has in GTN, reflecting potential strategic influence within the company.

