GTN Ltd. Director Increases Stake Amid Market Moves

November 07, 2024 — 09:59 pm EST

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. has announced a significant change in director Craig Coleman’s indirect interest in the company, with the acquisition of 42,170,578 fully paid ordinary shares through Viburnum Holdings’ takeover offer. This move boosts Coleman’s stake in the company to 132,262,727 shares, reflecting strategic maneuvers in the stock market. Investors are likely to watch how this impacts GTN’s market dynamics.

