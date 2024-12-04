GTN Ltd. Director Craig Coleman Sells Major Shareholding

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
GTN Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding interests of its director, Craig Coleman, who disposed of 49.8 million shares through off-market trades at a price of $0.465 per share. This disposal has reduced his holding to approximately 103.7 million shares, which could impact the market perception of GTN’s stock. Investors in GTN may want to keep a close watch on how this change influences the company’s stock performance.
For further insights into AU:GTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- A New “Anti-Woke ETF” Takes Aim at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant Close to Nickel
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.