GTN Ltd. Director Craig Coleman Sells Major Shareholding

GTN Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding interests of its director, Craig Coleman, who disposed of 49.8 million shares through off-market trades at a price of $0.465 per share. This disposal has reduced his holding to approximately 103.7 million shares, which could impact the market perception of GTN’s stock. Investors in GTN may want to keep a close watch on how this change influences the company’s stock performance.

