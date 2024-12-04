News & Insights

Stocks

GTN Ltd. Director Craig Coleman Sells Major Shareholding

December 04, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

GTN Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding interests of its director, Craig Coleman, who disposed of 49.8 million shares through off-market trades at a price of $0.465 per share. This disposal has reduced his holding to approximately 103.7 million shares, which could impact the market perception of GTN’s stock. Investors in GTN may want to keep a close watch on how this change influences the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:GTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.