GTN Ltd. Announces Director’s Shareholding Change

November 03, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. has announced a change in director Craig Coleman’s indirect interest in the company’s securities, following acquisitions tied to a takeover offer by Viburnum Holdings. The acquisition resulted in an increase of 511,518 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing the total to over 90 million shares. This move could be of interest to investors monitoring shifts in major shareholdings and potential impacts on GTN Ltd.’s market position.

