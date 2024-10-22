GTN Ltd. Announces 2024 AGM for Shareholders

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting set for November 22 in Sydney, where shareholders will discuss the company’s performance and vote on key resolutions. The meeting offers an opportunity for in-person engagement, with options for remote voting and question submissions for those unable to attend. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and support the company’s strategic decisions.

