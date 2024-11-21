News & Insights

GTN Ltd. AGM Highlights: Insights on Strategy and Finances

November 21, 2024 — 08:09 pm EST

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, featuring addresses from key executives, including Chair Peter Tonagh, CEO Vic Lorusso, and management leader Brent Henley. The meeting focused on company strategies and financial reconciliations, providing insights into GTN’s current standing and future outlook. Investors and market enthusiasts gained valuable information about the company’s direction and financial health.

