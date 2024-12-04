News & Insights

Stocks

GTN Limited Announces New Director Appointment

December 04, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

GTN Limited has announced the appointment of Jason Korman as a new director, effective from November 29, 2024. While Korman doesn’t hold any direct securities, he is an employee and minority shareholder of Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd, which has a significant interest in over 107 million GTN Limited securities. This move could influence GTN’s strategic direction and attract investor interest.

For further insights into AU:GTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.