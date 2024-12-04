GTN Limited Announces New Director Appointment

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Limited has announced the appointment of Jason Korman as a new director, effective from November 29, 2024. While Korman doesn’t hold any direct securities, he is an employee and minority shareholder of Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd, which has a significant interest in over 107 million GTN Limited securities. This move could influence GTN’s strategic direction and attract investor interest.

