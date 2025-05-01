Stocks
GTLS

$GTLS stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 01, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$GTLS stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $69,666,870 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $GTLS:

$GTLS Insider Trading Activity

$GTLS insiders have traded $GTLS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JILLIAN C. EVANKO (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 653 shares for an estimated $102,419 and 0 sales.
  • LINDA S HARTY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $70,422
  • JOSEPH ROBERT BRINKMAN (VP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 328 shares for an estimated $49,126
  • GERALD F VINCI (VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc) purchased 175 shares for an estimated $25,880
  • HERBERT HOTCHKISS (VP, GC and Secretary) purchased 84 shares for an estimated $11,917

$GTLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $GTLS stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GTLS Government Contracts

We have seen $522,868 of award payments to $GTLS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GTLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTLS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$GTLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GTLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 03/04/2025
  • Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $220.0 on 01/10/2025
  • Thomas Hayes from C.L. King set a target price of $168.0 on 11/04/2024

