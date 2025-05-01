$GTLS stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GTLS stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $69,666,870 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GTLS:
$GTLS Insider Trading Activity
$GTLS insiders have traded $GTLS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JILLIAN C. EVANKO (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 653 shares for an estimated $102,419 and 0 sales.
- LINDA S HARTY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $70,422
- JOSEPH ROBERT BRINKMAN (VP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 328 shares for an estimated $49,126
- GERALD F VINCI (VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc) purchased 175 shares for an estimated $25,880
- HERBERT HOTCHKISS (VP, GC and Secretary) purchased 84 shares for an estimated $11,917
$GTLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $GTLS stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,394,704 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $266,165,311
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 529,872 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,120,772
- UBS GROUP AG added 509,039 shares (+414.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,145,002
- PERPETUAL LTD removed 439,183 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,400,457
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 347,096 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,239,800
- MORGAN STANLEY added 336,784 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,271,858
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 301,060 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,454,290
$GTLS Government Contracts
We have seen $522,868 of award payments to $GTLS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510713975!FAN,VANEAXIAL: $234,718
- 8510719672!FAN,VANEAXIAL: $117,359
- 4140 01 686 3862: $63,848
- FAN VENT T-AKE VESSEL: $34,463
- TWO (2) EACH TUBAXIAL FANS FOR NOAA SHIP HENRY B. BIGELOW.: $22,911
$GTLS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTLS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
$GTLS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GTLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 03/04/2025
- Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $220.0 on 01/10/2025
- Thomas Hayes from C.L. King set a target price of $168.0 on 11/04/2024
