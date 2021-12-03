GTLS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $162.82, changing hands as low as $162.50 per share. Chart Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTLS's low point in its 52 week range is $119.74 per share, with $206.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $164.46.

