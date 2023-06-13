GTLS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $145.41, changing hands as high as $147.28 per share. Chart Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GTLS's low point in its 52 week range is $101.4401 per share, with $242.585 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.04.
Also see: Funds Holding HLVX
EGIF Historical Stock Prices
QLIK Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.