GTLS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.03, changing hands as high as $50.96 per share. Chart Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTLS's low point in its 52 week range is $15 per share, with $78.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.02.

