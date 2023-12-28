GTLS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $141.97, changing hands as high as $142.20 per share. Chart Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GTLS's low point in its 52 week range is $101.4401 per share, with $184.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.81.
