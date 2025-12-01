GTLB Stock Set to Report Q3 Earnings: A Smart Buy or Risky Investment?

GitLab GTLB is set to release its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Dec. 2, 2025.



The company expects third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues between $238 million and $239 million, indicating an approximate growth of 23% year over year. Non-GAAP fiscal third-quarter earnings are expected to be between 19 cents and 20 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $238.61 million, representing a 21.71% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 20 cents per share over the past 30 days. GitLab reported earnings of 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

GitLab Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

GitLab Inc. price-eps-surprise | GitLab Inc. Quote

GTLB beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 37.64%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note

GitLab’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from ongoing investments in innovation across its core DevOps platform, security, and AI-driven solutions.



GitLab’s AI-native DevSecOps platform, including the Duo Agent Platform, is expected to drive customer adoption and revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter as customers increasingly integrate AI capabilities into their workflows. The continued expansion of GitLab Dedicated is likely to have contributed to the fiscal third quarter’s top-line growth.



GitLab’s strong dollar-based net retention rate of 121% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by seat expansion, tier upgrades, and increased customer yield, indicates continued growth potential from existing customers in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



GitLab’s expanding clientele and market leadership in the DevSecOps platform category are expected to have contributed to its growth prospects in the to-be-reported quarter. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, customers with more than $5K of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased to 10,338, up 11% year over year. Customers with more than $100K of ARR increased to 1,344, up 25% year over year, demonstrating GTLB’s ability to attract and retain large enterprise customers.



SaaS revenue grew 39% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, and GitLab Dedicated contributed approximately $50 million in ARR, increasing 92% year over year. These segments are expected to have driven growth in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



GTLB currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Micron Technology MU presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.46% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Micron Technology shares have risen 181% year to date. MU is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Dec. 17.



FedEx FDX presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and a Zacks Rank #2.



FedEx shares have lost 2% year to date. FDX is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Dec. 18.



Macy’s M presently has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Macy’s shares have surged 32.1% year to date. M is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Dec. 3.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.