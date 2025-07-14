$GTLB stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GTLB stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $115,777,455 of trading volume.

$GTLB Insider Trading Activity

$GTLB insiders have traded $GTLB stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SYTSE SIJBRANDIJ has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 549,800 shares for an estimated $29,046,549 .

. MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 282,284 shares for an estimated $13,478,419 .

. BRIAN G ROBINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $3,095,053 .

. SUSAN L BOSTROM sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,075,200

KAREN BLASING has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 29,250 shares for an estimated $1,667,063 .

. ROBIN SCHULMAN (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,502 shares for an estimated $1,248,885 .

. MERLINE SAINTIL sold 607 shares for an estimated $27,618

$GTLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $GTLB stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GTLB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GTLB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/11, 06/03.

$GTLB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTLB in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

$GTLB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLB recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $GTLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steve Koenig from Macquarie set a target price of $75.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $50.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Kingsley Crane from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $76.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $60.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Gary Powell from BTIG set a target price of $67.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $60.0 on 06/11/2025

