$GTLB stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GTLB stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $115,777,455 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GTLB (you can track the company live on Quiver's $GTLB stock page):
$GTLB Insider Trading Activity
$GTLB insiders have traded $GTLB stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SYTSE SIJBRANDIJ has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 549,800 shares for an estimated $29,046,549.
- MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 282,284 shares for an estimated $13,478,419.
- BRIAN G ROBINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $3,095,053.
- SUSAN L BOSTROM sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,075,200
- KAREN BLASING has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 29,250 shares for an estimated $1,667,063.
- ROBIN SCHULMAN (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,502 shares for an estimated $1,248,885.
- MERLINE SAINTIL sold 607 shares for an estimated $27,618
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GTLB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $GTLB stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 11,630,000 shares (+9691.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $546,610,000
- ALPHABET INC. removed 3,366,526 shares (-55.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $158,226,722
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,205,238 shares (+2456.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,646,186
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 1,284,480 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,370,560
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,265,830 shares (+109.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,494,010
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,084,065 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,951,055
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,028,960 shares (-54.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,361,120
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GTLB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GTLB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/11, 06/03.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$GTLB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTLB in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GTLB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GTLB forecast page.
$GTLB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLB recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $GTLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steve Koenig from Macquarie set a target price of $75.0 on 06/25/2025
- Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 06/25/2025
- Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $50.0 on 06/24/2025
- Kingsley Crane from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $76.0 on 06/12/2025
- Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $60.0 on 06/11/2025
- Gary Powell from BTIG set a target price of $67.0 on 06/11/2025
- Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $60.0 on 06/11/2025
You can track data on $GTLB on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.