GTLB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.44, changing hands as high as $56.46 per share. GitLab Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTLB's low point in its 52 week range is $40.19 per share, with $78.5299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.15.

