GTLB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.32, changing hands as low as $42.65 per share. GitLab Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTLB's low point in its 52 week range is $26.24 per share, with $58.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.88.

