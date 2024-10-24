GTI Energy’s Top Shareholders Hold Majority Stake

GTI Resources Ltd (AU:GTR) has released an update.

GTI Energy Limited’s recent report reveals that the top 20 shareholders hold over half of the company’s total issued capital, with DC & PC Holdings Pty Ltd leading the pack at nearly 12%. This concentration of ownership highlights significant investor interest and potential influence in GTI’s future directions.

