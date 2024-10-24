News & Insights

Stocks

GTI Energy’s Top Shareholders Hold Majority Stake

October 24, 2024 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GTI Resources Ltd (AU:GTR) has released an update.

GTI Energy Limited’s recent report reveals that the top 20 shareholders hold over half of the company’s total issued capital, with DC & PC Holdings Pty Ltd leading the pack at nearly 12%. This concentration of ownership highlights significant investor interest and potential influence in GTI’s future directions.

For further insights into AU:GTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.