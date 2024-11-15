GTI Energy’s Director Increases Shareholding Through Rights Exercise

GTI Resources Ltd (AU:GTR) has released an update.

GTI Energy Limited announced a change in Director Petar Tomasevic’s interest, as he exercised his vested Class B Performance Rights, converting 2.5 million performance rights into ordinary shares. This move increases Tomasevic’s total holding to 2.5 million ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic adjustment in his investment portfolio. The transaction highlights an active participation and confidence in the company’s future prospects.

