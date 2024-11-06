GTI Energy Ltd Announces Cessation of Securities

GTI Resources Ltd (AU:GTR) has released an update.

GTI Energy Ltd has announced the cessation of 37.5 million Class A performance rights due to their expiration without exercise or conversion as of November 2, 2024. This adjustment in securities could impact the company’s stock performance on the ASX. Investors may want to monitor GTI Energy’s future announcements for further developments.

